13 passengers injured as tempo overturns on Mughal Road in Shopian

Shopian: Thirteen persons were injured after a tempo traveller they were travelling in overturned on Mughal Road at Dhobijan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening, officials said.
Seven of the injured persons have been shifted to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.
The mishap took place with the vehicle bearing registration number JK02AQ 5944 overturned in the area while it was on way to Srinagar from Jammu’s Poonch district resulting into the injuries to the passengers on board.
Doctors at District Hospital Shopian confirmed that thirteen injured persons were brought there adding seven among them were referred to SKIMS Srinagar for advanced treatment.
