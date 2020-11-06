Civilian injured during Pampore gunfight succumbs

Pampore: A civilian who was critically injured during the ongoing gunfight in Pulwama last evening succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.

The civilian identified as Abid Nabi was one of the two injured in the initial firing during the gunfight that broke out last evening at Meej Pampore area of the south Kashmir district.

The second injured civilian Kifayat Ahmad is said to be stable at Bone and Joint Hospital Srinagar.

One militant has also been killed in the gunfight still going on as per police.

Abid as per an official was shifted to the nearest sib district hospital with critical head injury , from where he was referred to SMHS Srinagar where he was kept on ventilator.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhry said thatthat the civilian succumbed Friday morning at around 6:30 am.

Police said that civilians were injured “when cordon was being laid and militants fired indiscriminately”.(KNO)

