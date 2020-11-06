Another militant killed in Pampore gunfight; toll 2: Police

Srinagar: A second militant has been killed in the gunfight which broke out Thursday evening at Meej Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
A local militant surrendered at the gunfight site before the forces on Friday as per police.
A civilian, who was among two civilians injured in the firing during the gunfight last night, succumbed at SMHS Hospital Srinagar this morning.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that two militants had been killed in the gunfight and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.
Searched are going on at the gunfight site, it said.
