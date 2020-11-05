India’s COVID-19 caseload mounts to 83.64 lakh with 50,210 new cases

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 83.64 lakh with 50,210 new cases in a day, while 77,11,809 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 83,64,086 and the death toll climbed to 1,24,315, with the virus claiming 704 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

There are 5,27,962 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 6.31 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to November 4, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Wednesday.

