Srinagar: Unknown gunmen on Thursday shot dead a shopkeeper in Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

They said the gunmen fired upon the shopkeeper Mohammad Ayoub Ahangar, son of Ghulam Ahmad Ahangar of Tral near his residence.

Ahangar was taken to hospital but was declared dead before arrival, a police officer said.(GNS)

