Gunmen loot around Rs 80 lakh from J&K Bank van in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen on Thursday looted around Rs 80 lakh cash from a van near Tak Mohallah in the vicinity of the main branch of Jammu and Kashmir bank in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.

A senior police officer said that at least four gunmen attacked the van and decamped with cash “which is said to be around Rs 60-80 lakhs” even as an official said the total amount looted is being ascertained.

Police have started a hunt to nab the attackers and recover the looted cash. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print