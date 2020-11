Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Meej area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening.

As per reports, the encounter raged after Police, army’s 50RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of firing between militants and forces.(GNS)

