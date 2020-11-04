Pampore man booked for uploading ‘obscene’ pictures of woman on social media

Pampore: Police on Wednesday arrested a man for uploading “obscene” pictures of a woman on social media in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police statement identified him as Asif Rasool Wani, a resident of Drangbal Pampore.

Police said it had received a complaint from the woman about some “miscreants” blackmailing her by uploading her pictures on social media which it said “poses intimidation to her modesty”.

The man has been arrested even as a case has been registered in Police Station Pampore against him.

