J&K, Ladakh outrightly reject new laws: NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) on Tuesday said that the government’s clarification on new land laws is just a smoke screen aimed to mollify the tide which is turning against them across Jammu and Kashmir.

“The government is guilty conscious and in a bid to save its face value has come up with a clarification which is not factual,” NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said while rejecting the government clarification on the new land laws.

“Here we have the incumbent government spokesperson lie through his teeth and allude to the famous land to tiller reforms and abolition of big landed estates as “regressive” and “anti-people.

“Unfortunately the incumbent dispensation is trying to turn the clock backwards to despotic times through such measures,” he said in a statement.

Referring to the land to tiller measures and the subsequent abolition of big landed estates as a “defining moment” in Jammu and Kashmir’s post-Indian independence, Sagar said.

He said the changes to the local revolutionary land laws represent the operational aspect of the measures taken in August last year. “Prima facie the changes enunciated in the order seem to correspond to the larger objectives being plotted with respect to the demographics of J&K,” he added.

According to Sagar, J&K’s own laws were a consequence of the legislatives measures enacted from time to time by duly elected legislative assembly and had democratic bearings.

“Whatever laws the government is supplanting on people are a consequence of measures taken on 5th of August 2019. The measures in itself are facing judicial scrutiny, therefore the government should have ideally waited for the validation of the measures of August 5 by the constitutional bench and refrain from enacting and amending local laws.

“Today we see it being undone by a motley group of officers, who sans democratic bearings. The measures are dictatorial and have not fared well in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. People of J&K and Ladakh have rightly rejected the measures which they deem hostile to the vital interests of the coming generations,” Sagar said.

