India’s COVID-19 tally races past 83 lakh, recoveries surge to 76,56,478

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 83 lakh, while the number of recoveries surged to 76.56 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to over 92 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Wednesday.

With 46,253 fresh infections, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 83,13,876, while the death toll rose to 1,23,611 after 514 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 76,56,478 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.09 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day.

There are 5,33,787 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.42 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,29,98,959 samples have been tested so far with 12,09,609 samples being tested on Tuesday.

