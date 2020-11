Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Wednesday said that the examinations of 8th and 9th standards will commence from November 15.

Joint Director (JD) of DSEK, Aabid Hussain said thatthat the examination of 8th and 9th standard will commence from November 15 and will conclude on November 21.

Hussain said that DSEK has also decided to start the examination process of classes 1st to 7th from second week of November.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print