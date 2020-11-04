2 killed, another injured in mishap inside Nashri tunnel

Srinagar: Two persons were killed while another sustained severe injuries in a road accident that took place inside Nashri tunnel in Jammu division on Tuesday late night.

An official said that an alto car bearing registration number JK14A-9978 was on way to Ramban from Udhampur when it collided with gate number 16 inside Chennani-Nashri tunnel.

“Two persons died on the spot and one sustained serious injures,” he said, adding that the injured person identified as Ganesh Gotam (20), son of Suram Chand of Kriya Maitra Ramban was shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) chennani for treatment.

He identified the deceased as Bittu Sharma (40), son of Hens Raj of Kriya Maitra Ramban and Sudesh Pandit (28), son of Kaka Ram of Sana Batote.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is going on, the official said.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print