Three ‘militant associates’ security guards arrested for Oct 6 attack on BJP leader

All three worked as hospital security guards, including at SKIMS and SMHS: Police

GANDERBAL: Nearly a month after the attack on BJP leader Ghulam Qadir in Nunner Ganderbal in which a cop and a militant were killed, the police in Ganderbal on Monday claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of three “militant associates” who were behind the attack, which was carried out by the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant outfit.

Addressing the media here, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad said that on 6th October, militants carried out an attack on the BJP’s district vice-president Ghulam Qadir at Nunner Ganderbal in which one militant involved in the attack, namely, Shabir Ahmad Shah of Tral, was neutralised on the spot in retaliatory fire and one constable, Mohammad Altaf, attained martyrdom due to a gunshot wound.

Khalil said that an under Sections 302 IPC, 13, 16, 18 UA(P)A, and 7/27 IA Act at PS Ganderbal was registered and investigation started. During the invesRegistrar investigation, the involvement of one Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh of Serch (hospital security guard) Ganderbal came to fore. However, the subject upon questioning tried to dodge the investigation agency.

Khalil said that technical details sought through the ESU revealed some startling facts and sustained questioning of the subject on 30th October revealed that he was an active member of HM and had been instrumental in the attack.

Khalil said that Sheikh was arrested and on his disclosure, one pistol, one magazine with 3 rounds of ammunition, and some Pak flags were recovered by police. During sustained questioning the said terror associate disclosed two other associates, namely, Hilal Ahmad Mir of Bernbugh Kangan, working as ATM Guard at SKIMS, and Asif Ahmad Mir of Serch Ganderbal (private security guard at SMHS) were arrested and one more Chinese pistol and ammunition, two detonators, Pak flags and other incriminating material was recovered at their instance.

The SSP said all the three had come in contact with terror operatives in south Kashmir and were tasked by them to prepare a kill list of local political workers. The trio was apprehended during an overnight joint CASO launched by teams from SOG Ganderbal, army’s 5RR and 24 RR, and CRPF’s 115 Bn and 118 Bn.

