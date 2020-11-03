Registrar Judicial to inspect under-construction hotel in Rajbagh

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Monday appointed the Registrar Judicial to inspect the construction of a multi-storey building in Srinagar’s Rajbagh neighbourhood.

The court was informed that the site at Abdullah bridge in Rajbagh was completely submerged in 2014 floods even when there was no structure in existence but now the construction of the hotel has been taken up on the already fragile embankments of River Jhelum.

The court was also informed that the site is such that there is no place for sewerage connection there.

“We have grave doubts as to whether such construction is permissible by any law or the Master Plan of Srinagar,” the petition said.

Before proceeding in the matter, the Division Bench said, “It is absolutely essential to have necessary records as well as spot inspection of the site.”

“We hereby appoint Registrar Judicial of the court to forthwith visit the spot in question and upon a physical inspection undertake photography and videography of the entire structure while preparing a site plan with assistance of the draftsman,” the court directed.

The reports with respect to fresh constructions undertaken be submitted before the court, it said.

Meantime, the court directed the Secretary, Revenue Department, to produce the records of ownership of the land on which the building is being constructed, including the flow of titles and transfers from 2000.

It was also directed to Srinagar Municipal Corporation to produce the records of the permissions/sanctions granted to the raising of construction and extent thereof while also to produce “No Objection Certificate” to the owner of the building.

“All records relating to ownership, construction, no objection, etc, relating to the property in question shall be preserved in safe custody by all authorities,” the court directed.

“The reports shall be placed before this court on or before 10 November, 2020,” the court directed.

