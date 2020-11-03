Ministry of Hajj and Umrah ready to serve guests of Allah from across the world: Minister

Jeddah: Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten affirmed that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has raised its readiness to serve the guests of Allah from various parts of the world, while the necessary health precautionary and preventive measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move comes in response to the aspirations of many Muslims from inside and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and visit rituals, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
During a reception, held on Sunday at King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah, for the first batch of Umrah performers coming from Indonesia and Pakistan, Dr. Benten called upon them to abide by the precautionary and preventive measures from the moment of their arrival until their departure.
—Agencies
