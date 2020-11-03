8 more die of Covid, 385 new cases

Srinagar: Eight more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening. According to officials, five deaths were reported from Kashmir division and three from Jammu division. The deceased persons included two from Srinagar district, one each from Pulwama, Baramulla, Kulgam districts, and one each from Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts.

Of the 1,490 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 991 have been in Kashmir division and 499 in Jammu division.

The total number of persons detected with the infection in the region reached 95,710 with 385 fresh cases reported on Monday evening.

Srinagar district with 360 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (146), Budgam (94), Pulwama (83), Kupwara(73) Anantnag (74) Kulgam (47), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (33).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 259 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (47), Doda (46), Kathua (31), Samba (25), Udhampur (32), Poonch (22), Ramban(14) Kishtwar (15), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 251 were reported from Kashmir and 134 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 71 followed by Baramulla 69, Budgam 16, Ganderbal 12, Bandipora 12, Anantnag 8, Pulwama 15, Kupwara 32, Shopian 12, and Kulgam 2.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 108, followed by Udhampur 2, Poonch 3, Samba 3, Doda 2 , Ramban 7, Kathua 4, whereas Rajouri 3 and Kishtwar reported 2 cases.

Officials said that 623 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 378 from Kashmir and 245 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 88,140 which include 52,250 from Kashmir and 35,890 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 6,080 active cases, of which 4,375 are from Kashmir and 1,705 from Jammu division.

