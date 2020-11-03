4 J&K cadre IPS officers promoted as ADGPs

Srinagar: The administration of Jammu & Kashmir has ordered promotion of four IPS officers of J&K cadre as additional director generals of police(ADGPs). All four are IPS officers of 1995 batch.

According to an order, Dr S D Singh, Satish Khandare, Rajesh Kumar and T Namgyal have been promoted as ADGPs with effect from 01.01.2020.

The government has also ordered promotion of Amit Kumar to the grade of super time scale(DIG) with effect from 01.01.2020.

It has also ordered grade promotion of Sunil Gupta, Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta and Mohd Suleman Choudhary to the selection grade of IPS (level 13 of pay matrix) with effect from 01.01.2020.

The government has also ordered promoted Sheema Nabi Qasba and P.D. Nitya to the senior time scale of IPS with effect from 01.01.2020.(KNO)

