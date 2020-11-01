Militancy in its last leg in north Kashmir: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Baramulla: J&K’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Sunday said that militancy has been “eradicated to a large extent in north Kashmir” and it is “in its last leg while as infiltration too has been plugged along the Line of Control (LoC) this year”.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Police martyr’s memorial sports festival at north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the DGP said, “With the peoples support, militancy will be eradicated completely”.

The DGP Singh said that launching pads are active since last year across the LoC even in winters.

“This year too, launch pads are full and attempts are continuously being made to push militants into this side. Last year, infiltration took place in March only. It was on April 5, last year, five militants were killed at Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara,” the DGP said.

He said ceasefire violations continue to take place on the LoC and the “sole aim of the same is to give cover to militants to make passage into this side”.

“However, our counter insurgency grid along the LoC is very active and majority of the times, infiltrators are getting killed on the LoC in encounters only,” the J&K police chief said. (KNO)

