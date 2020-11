Srinagar:Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s chief operational commander, Saifullah has been killed, while as a militant associate was arrested in the gunfight which broke out Sunday afternoon at Rangreth area in Srinagar outskirts, police said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed Saifullah’s killing in the gunfight saying he had taken over as Hizb Chief after killing of Reyaz Naikoo this year in May. (GNS)

