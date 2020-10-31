Unemployment in J&K will be over in next five years: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that an employment policy is being framed by the administration and in the next five years, “unemployment will be over”.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of a workshop on Youth Engagement and Outreach at SKICC here, LG Sinha said that big business houses of India participated in the workshop and deliberated on what can be done to end the unemployment.

The basic aim of the workshop was to give proper counselling to the youth, he said.

“At the government level, we are working on an employment policy and in the next five years, unemployment will be over,” the LG said. (KNO)

