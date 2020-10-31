President JaH Mushtaq Veeri released

Srinagar: A prominent religious cleric and Vice President of Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees, Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri was on Saturday released from detention.

A relative of Veeri confirmed that Moulana Veeri has reached home and he was welcomed by locals as well as by relatives.

Veeri was arrested on February 24, 2019 following a crackdown on Kashmir’s largest socio-religious organisation Jama’at-e-Islami.

He was later booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and was shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.

His release comes a few days after the freeing of cleric Sarjan Ahmad Barkati.(KNO)

