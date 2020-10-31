Militants surrendering at encounter sites a welcome development: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar: J&K’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Saturday said that of late, youth who had chosen the “wrong path”, are preferring to surrender, which, he said, “is a welcome development and a message to those who are still holding guns that they can still come back and joint the mainstream”.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Devas) that marks the anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, at Zewan here, the DGP said, “It is good and a welcome development that youth are surrendering in live actions during encounters”.

Singh said that in the past month, “a few youths accepted the surrender offer of security forces”.

“Those still holding guns in their hands and are on a wrong track, should follow suit. We will help and facilitate their return,” the J&K Police chief said.

DGP Singh said that he was “glad to see Kashmiri youth taking part in sports and other recreational activities”. About the progress in the killing of three BJP leaders in Kulgam, he said the attackers have been identified and probe is “going in the right direction”.(KNO)

