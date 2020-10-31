Man goes hunting, ‘dies by his own gun’ in Baramulla

Baramulla: The body of a hunter was on Saturday morning recovered in Alambal area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

They said that Aijaz Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Hussain of Cheenabal, who was a hunter, was found dead and has 12 Bore Gun bullet mark on his body.

His body was recovered at Rakh Alambal Pattan, officials said.

As per a police official, the body has been taken into custody for post mortem and to complete other legal formalities in the case.

The body will be handed over to legal heirs for the last rites, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has taken up.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print