J&K LG pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Remembering Patel, the first home minister of independent India, the LG said the “Iron Man of India” devoted his entire life to the nation and people’s welfare.

He said Patel’s contribution towards paving a strong foundation for a united India will always be written in golden letters in the world’s political history.

“On the occasion of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which is being observed to mark Patel’s birth anniversary, I call upon all the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, to strive towards strengthening the unity and integrity of the nation,” Sinha said.

