Jal Shakti daily wagers disrupt water supply in central Kashmir’s Chadoora, five arrested

Budgam: At least five five daily wagers of PHE department were arrested for allegedly disrupting water supply line in Chadoora area if central Kashmir’s Budgam district during their two-day strike, thus causing hardships to the people, officials said on Saturday.

The daily wagers along with other casual labourers under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Casual Labourers Forum observed a pen down strike from Monday.

Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Chadoora, PN Hameed said that the daily wagers of PHE department disrupted water supply line in Sub Division Chadoora, thus causing acute water scarcity in some areas.

He said that Police have taken cognizance of the incident and the accused daily wagers have been arrested by Chadoora police.

A police officer confirmed the arrest of five daily wagers and identified them as Javaid Ahmad of Wagar, President daily wagers Chadoora, Farooq Ahmad of Buzgoo, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir of Surasyar, Adil Qayoom of Shumnag and Muhammad Shafi of Branwar.

He said that in this connection, a case under FIR number 197/20 under section 430, 427 IPC with 3 PDD Act has been registered at Police Station Chadoora.(KNO)

