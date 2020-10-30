PAGD delegation reaches Drass to interact with local leaders

Srinagar: A delegation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration led by the former chief minister and vice president Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Omar Abdullah Friday arrived in Kargil to meet local leaders of the region.

The delegation reached Drass this morning to interact with the local leaders and put forth the agenda of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, sources said.

The delegation comprised of senior leaders including Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muzafar Shah and Waheed Parra.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah said that the people of Drass “warmly received the delegation and unequivocally endorsed the agenda of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration”.

“Warmly received by the people of Drass, who in one voice endorsed the agenda of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration,” he tweeted.

Earlier in a Tweet, Omar said: “People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is heading to Kargil to hold consultations with the people to chart out the road ahead.”.(KNO)

