On Eid-e-Milaad (SAW), no night-long prayers at Hazratbal shrine

Srinagar: On the eve of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), celebrations at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar remained low key as no night long prayers were held in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hazratbal shrine which usually attracts thousands of devotees on the annual Urs of Eid-e-Milad (SAW) witnesses night-long prayers in reverence of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW). In the morning, the holy relic is being displayed to the devotees.

However, only the holy relic will be displayed after each prayer on Friday.

An insider of the shrine said that the entrance gate of the shrine was closed for the devotees on Thursday to prevent any gathering at the shrine.

He said that the shrine will be opened early Friday morning. After that, he said, there will be recitation of special prayers followed by the displaying of holy relic.

Thousands of devotees including men, women and children would throng the revered shrine to get the glimpse of the holy relic and pay their obeisance at the shrine. The rush of the devotees remains so huge that the traffic department provides a route plan to divert the transport through other routes.

Eid-e-Milaad-Un-Nabi (SAW) is celebrated every year on 12th of Rabi-Ul-Awal, according to Islamic calendar. During the first 12 days of the month, special prayers are being held in mosques and shrines across the Valley.

