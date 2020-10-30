J&K Hr Edu Dept, ICMAI sign MoU to start skill courses at colleges

Srinagar: The J&K Higher Education Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) for launching skill courses for students at the undergraduate level.

The launching ceremony in this regard was held Thursday at AAA Memorial College Bemina in Srinagar.

The academic event was presided over by Talat Parvez Rohella, Commissioner/Secretary to Government Higher Education Department.

As per a statement, Parvez on the occasion underscored the importance of the Skill programms particularly Cost Accountancy and its applicability.

The skill programmes, he said, will help in development of industrial, Entrepreneurial and social skills in students as per the requirements of the market.

He appreciated Principal AAA Memorial College and Department of Commerce for taking a lead in the skill enhancement pursuit.

Vice President ICMAI, P Raju Iyer while speaking on the occasion said that the corporate world is in dire need of the youth with problem solving skills in pricing products and services.

He assured that his institution will support for the successful implementation of MoU for the larger benefit of students of Jammu & Kashmir.

Director colleges Prof M Y Peerzada in his keynote address emphasized the need for the development of both soft and hard skills among students for their effective marketability in job markets.

Bashir Masoodi, Chairman Srinagar Chapter ICMAI also spoke on the occasion and said that they have already launched free short term courses in cost accounting to train students for cost effective analysis and control in both commercial and non commercial organizations.

Neeraj D Joshi, Central Council Member ICMAI said that his institution is very keen to work with J&K Higher Education Department for student success and professional career development.

Earlier, Principal AAA Memorial College, Prof Nasreen Aman in her welcome address said that the gap between education and employability is increasing and it is the responsibility of teachers to identify specific skills in their students and guide them with right orientation and development.

The event was also attended by Nodal Principal and Dean Academic Affairs Cluster University Srinagar, Prof Yasmeen Ashai, Controller Examinations Cluster University Srinagar, Prof Khursheed Ahmad Mir and Principals of the constituent colleges.

The MoU was signed by P Raju Iyer Vice President ICMAI and Director Colleges in presence of Commissioner/Secretary Higher Education Department and Principal of the host college.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr Javid Ahmed Bhat and the event was culminated with vote of thanks presented by Prof Ridwaan Nayeem Assistant Professor Commerce.

The MoU comes in the wake of the increasing un-employability of graduates from higher education sector which is said to be a major concern for authorities.

It is part of the HED’s efforts to embed skill courses in the college curriculum or offering them as Certificate, Diploma and Advanced Diploma Degrees while students graduate from the institutions of higher learning.

