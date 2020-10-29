Youth shot dead in Kathua

Jammu: A youth was on Thursday shot dead by his friend in Patel Nagar area of Kathua district, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, Shailendra Mishra said that the incident took place at around 11:40 AM when a youth was shot at in Patel Nagar area, who was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The youth has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, son of Vijay Kumar of Patel Nagar.

SSP Kathua added that the prime accused identified as Bhanu Partap Singh, son of Surat Singh of Patel Nagar has been arrested and a single barrel 12 bore rifle used in the crime has been seized.

“Rifle was on the name of the father of the accused,” SSP added. He informed that Bhanu’s father has also been arrested as misuse of weapon took place in the incident.

“Prima facie, it came to fore that there was some confrontation between duo over return of cash and in fit of anger, the accused fired at the victim,” SSP further said.(KNO)

