Poonch: A 50-year-old daily wager in PDD was electrocuted while repairing electric wire near transformer in Kalaban area of Mendhar on Thursday, officials said.

They said that the daily wager, Mohammed Shabir, died on the spot.

SHO Mendhar Manzoor Kohli confirmed the death and said that proceedings have been initiated in this regard. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print