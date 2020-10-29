Outgoing VC BGSBU bid emotional farewell

Srinagar: Administration at the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri on Thursday organized a get together to honor the outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Musarrat, who completed his 5 year tenure the preceding day.

Prof Musarrat had joined BGSBU on October 28, 2015. Speaking on the occasion about his experience at the university, Prof Musarrat said that one of the most challenging tasks for him was to establish three nursing colleges of BGSBU at BGSBU campus Rajouri, Jammu and Kishtawar. He said that all the three Nursing Colleges have been established in a stipulated time frame and will be producing the first batch of trained nurses this year.

Prof Musarrat thanked the “commitment and selfless participatory role” of faculty, staff and students in raising the academic bar of the university. He said that he believed in mutual respect and universal brotherhood and worked to build a vibrant ecosystem where ideas flourish to empower future generations.

It is pertinent to mention that during the tenure of Prof Javed Musarrat the University has introduced twenty new courses, besides starting M.Phil. And P.hD. in all departments.

Moreover, six new departments have been established while gross enrollment ratio has also increased and a research grant of more than Rs 3.5 crores has been received by the faculty members from various national and international research agencies, a university statement said.

It further said the University received a grant of Rs 12.1 crore from National Projects Implementation Unit, MHRD under its Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP-III) funded jointly by World Bank and MHRD for academic and infrastructure development of School of Engineering & Technology (SoET).

Moreover, nine developmental projects notably State of Art central Library, Bio Sciences Block, Centre for Hospitality and Tourism building, Mathematics Block , Girls hostel and Scholars hostel have been completed and many new facilities have been developed to cater the growing needs of academics and research, it added.

It said that the NAAC Accreditation of BGSBU for the first time has been “the most significant achievement”.

Further The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has been placed in band ‘A’ in the category of Government and Government aided Universities in Atal ranking ARIIA 2020.

Earlier Prof Iqbal Parwez , Dean Academic Affairs , delivered the welcome address.In his address Prof. Iqbal said in the tenure of Prof Mussarat the University has achieved many milestones in academics, research and Infrastructure. Prof. Iqbal mentioned that under the magnanimous leadership of Prof. Javed Musarrat the University has been transformed from a teaching to a teaching and research University and has gained a significant visibility in national and international forums. Those who spoke on the occasion included Prof. G. Malik, Dean of Students, Prof. Naseem Ahmed, Dean Management Studies, Prof,. Asif Hussain, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology, Mohd Ishaq, Registrar of the University, Dr. Zaheer Abss, Head Department of Mathematics and Dr. Manzar Alam, Assistant Professor, Department of Arabic. Speakers complemented the Vice chancellor for upholding highest ethical standards, integrity, and professionalism, and remain committed to transparency and accountability. All the Speakers thanked the Vice Chancellor for his commitment towards academic freedom, equality, cultural diversity, integrity, respect for others and sustainable development of the University.

Those who were present on the occasion included Directors of various Centres , Heads of various Departments, Deputy Registrar Establishment, Deputy Controller of Examination, Deputy Registrar Finance, Deputy Director sports and Physical Education , Executive Engineer , faculty members of various departments and members of Non teaching and ministerial staff.

The event marked the representation of all members of the BGSBU fraternity across all ranks and files.

