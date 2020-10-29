Muslim majority region an eyesore to ruling dispensation: NC MPs

Srinagar: National Conference on Wednesday said the new land laws are aimed at further alienating people and curb their constitutional rights.

NC Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said the incumbent ruling dispensation has defaulted on the assurances of ‘Kashmiriyat’, ‘Jamhooriyat’, and ‘Insaniyat’ and the new notification is a case in point.

The duo in a statement said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are feeling alienated from rest of the country and harbouring the notion that nobody understands their sentiments saying the new land notification will only lead to total bewilderment of a whole set of populace.

“A mere written request of an Army officer not below the rank of Corp Commander is required to declare an area ‘strategic’ within a local area. Can we have such a measure in place for other civilian areas in the country or for that matter in states situated alongside the international border?

“Why the people of J&K are only being singled out and treated as dump-driven cattle. Are the people of J&K any less human? On one hand it is being said that the measures taken on August 5 last year by the GOI were to bring J&K at par with other constituent units of the country, but in reality J&K is being converted into a garrison,” he said.

Taking exception to the propaganda of the government on the demerits of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, they said that it was a bogey to hoodwink people.

“Do other states like Himachal Pradesh have no investment? The industrial growth argument is a big bogey. In Jammu, there were big industries before abrogation. The problem for setting up MNCs or other infrastructure is not Article 370 but the situation of the valley. The BJP and the RSS do not want a Muslim majority state in this country. This is their agenda of Akhand Bharat and the new land notification is a measure aimed to meet that end,” they said.

The new land notification has instigated fear among people that it will bring demographic change and alter the character of Jammu and Kashmir. “Having a Muslim Majority state within the union of India has always been an eyesore to the ruling dispensation and its ilk. New land rules have made it clear that they want to wipe out the character of J&K. The order is not inclusive in its discrimination. Voices of concern are being heard in Jammu and Ladakh as well. The people of Jammu are unhappy with this land ownership system because they know before it affects Kashmir, it will affect them,” they said.

