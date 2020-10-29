Blaze leaves three families homeless in Sopore

Sopore: At least three families were rendered homeless after a devastating fire incident turned their residential houses into ashes Wednesday evening at Neharpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

The massive fire broke out in the double-storey residential house of Ghulam Nabi Shah and spread to nearby residential houses of Abdul Majeed Shah and Reyaz Ahmad Shah, officials said, adding that the property worth lakhs got damaged.

They further stated that two more residential houses belonging to Ali Muhammad Shah and Bashir Ahmad Shah got partially damaged in the blaze.

Tehsildar Sopore Shabir Ahmad said that they have sent a team to the spot to assess the damage.(KNO)

