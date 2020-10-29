BJP worker shot dead, two others injured in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot dead while two others sustained injuries after militants fired upon them at Y K Pora area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday evening.

The slain BJP leader has been identified as Yuva Morcha General Secretary Kulgam, Fida Hussain Itoo.

An official said that the militants fired upon the trio leaving one of them dead on the spot while two others were shifted to emergency hospital in Qazigund.

The injured persons have been identified as Umar Hajjam and Waseem Ahmad.

The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(KNO)

