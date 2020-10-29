45-year-old man mauled by bear in Anantnag village

Anantnag: A 45-year-old man was critically injured in a bear attack on Thursday morning at Khiram Srigufwara area of this south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official identifying the injured as Bashir Ahmad Khan (45), a resident of village Khiram Kannard Gojir Basti said that the person, as per his family, was attacked by the beast just outside his home early this morning.

Owing to the proximity of the human habitation to the forest area, the man-animal conflict has been taking place for quite a while now, the official said.

The injured person was evacuated to District Hospital Anantnag for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered panic among the local residents of the area. (GNS)

