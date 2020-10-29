3 BJP workers shot dead in Kulgam

Srinagar: Three Bhartiya Janta Party workers including party’s Yuva Morcha General Secretary for Kulgam were killed in a militant attack in the south Kashmir district on Thursday evening.

Official sources said that militants attacked the trio at Y K Pora following which they were rushed to emergency hospital Qazigund.

However, before the trio identified as Fida Hussain itoo, the general secretary of Yuva Morcha General Secretary, Umar Hajam and Haroon Rashid Beigh could be admitted they succumbed to the wounds on the way to the hospital, they said.

“All three of them were brought dead,” Dr Asima Medical Superintendent Qazigund said. A police officer said that investigations have been taken up while entire area has been cordoned off. (GNS)

