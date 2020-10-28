Youth Sports Festival concludes in Bandipora

Bandipora: The one month long mega sports event “Kashmir Youth Sports Festival-2020” organized by District Police Bandipora concluded Wednesday at Indoor stadium Shadipora Sumbal Bandipora.

DGP J&K, Dilbagh Singh was the Chief Guest on the closing

ceremony.

Brig 3 sector, Maheshwar Singh, DDC Bandipora, Owais Ahmad, SSP Bandipora, Rahul

Malik, senior officers of Police, Army , CRPF and sports lovers were also present on the occasion.

As per a police statement, a total 228 teams from across Kashmir participated in four different categories/Games namely Volleyball, Football, Kabaddi and Cricket involving more than 4,000 players.

The Kashmir Youth Sports Festival was formally inaugurated on 30 September 2020 at S K Stadium Bandipora.

The matches were played during day time as well as night under flood

lights on knockout basis.

A colorful cultural programme and solo song and dance performances were some highlights of closing ceremony.

DGP J&K while addressing on occasion said that their

consistent motto has been to provide the best facilities and a world

class experience to youth and sports lovers who want to showcase their talent. He said the “wholehearted participation of the youth in this event exemplifies the sentiment of public for peace and prosperity in the valley”. He appreciated Bandipora police for organizing the event.

Later on, a prize distribution ceremony was held in which winners and runners-up along with best players were awarded with trophies and team kits.

DGP J&K also awarded on spot cash prizes for all players and performers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print