Youth seriously injured in Pampore mishap

PAMPORE: A youth was seriously injured after his Alto car vehicle hit a tree near Andrusoo village of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday afternoon.

The injured boy has been identified as Ubaid Ahmad Bhat (24) , son of Nazir Ahmad , resident of Andrusoo Pampore, officials told Kashmir Reader.

They said Ubaid received serious injuries in the mishap.

He was later shifted to Sub District Hospital Pampore for treatment from where he reffered to Srinagar hospital in a serious condition for specialised treatment.