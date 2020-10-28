Seven die of Covid

Srinagar: The number of deaths of Covid-19 infected persons reached 1,451 in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with seven more fatalities reported in the evening. The number of persons detected with Covid-19 infection in the region crossed the more 92k mark with 452 fresh cases reported.

According to officials, three casualties were reported from Kashmir division, among them one each from Srinagar , Kupwara and Bandipora district.

Four fatalities were reported from Jammu division. The deceased persons include two from Jammu district, one from Udhampur district, and one from Reasi

Of the 1,451 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 967 have been in Kashmir division and 484 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 347 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (143), Budgam (92), Pulwama (80), Kupwara(72) Anantnag (74) Kulgam (46), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (32).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 251 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (46), Doda (45), Kathua (30), Samba (25), Udhampur (30), Poonch (22), Ramban(13) Kishtwar (14), and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 352 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 31 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 7,990 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the new cases, 258 were reported from Kashmir and 194 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 118, followed by Baramulla 47, Budgam 22, Ganderbal 18, Bandipora 13, Anantnag 6, Pulwama 24, Kupwara 9, Shopian 1, and Kulgam zero .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 109, followed by Udhampur 6, Poonch 7, Samba 8, Doda 9 , Ramban 4, Kathua 9, whereas Rajouri 7and Kishtwar reported 17 cases.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 18,847 total cases followed by Budgam with 5899, Baramulla 5722, Pulwama 4597, Kupwara 4320, Anantnag 4189, Bandipora 3994, Ganderbal 3458, Kulgam 2460, and Shopian 2178.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 17,122, followed by Rajouri 3179, Udhampur 2643, Doda 2624, Kathua 2396, Poonch 2226, Samba 2143, Ramban 1567, Kishtwar 1866, and Reasi 1247.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 6,990, which include 4854 in Kashmir and 2136 in Jammu.

The officials said that 751 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 423from Kashmir and 328 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 84,236 which include 49,843 from Kashmir and 34,393 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 6990 active cases, of which 4,854 are from Kashmir and 2,136from Jammu.

