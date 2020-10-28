NIA raids in Srinagar, Bandipora

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 places Srinagar and Bandipora.
In a statement, the NIA said that it raided at least at 10 locations in Srinagar, Bandipora and one location in Bangalore in connection with a case pertaining to certain so-called NGOs and Trusts raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and then using those funds for carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in J&K.
It said the case was registered by NIA in October this year under several sections of UAPA based on “credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions etc and are then utilizing these funds for secessionist and militant activities in J&K”.
The places where raids were carried include residence and office of Khurram Parvez (co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society), his associates Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta and Bengaluru-based associate viz. Swati Sheshadri; Ms. Parveena Ahanger, Chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons ( APDPK) and offices of NGO Athrout and GK Trust.
Several incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized, it added.
Further investigation in the case is continued, reads the statement.GNS
