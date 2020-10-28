Eight militants surrendered at encounter sites this year, 5 in October alone: IGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that eight militants surrendered in live encounters across Kashmir this year of which five surrenders took place in the month of October alone.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, Kashmir range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar termed it as a “welcome development.”

He reiterated his appeal to the new militant recruits to return and join the mainstream.

About today’s encounter at Mochwa area of Budgam, the IGP said that acting on a specific input, Srinagar police, Budgam police, army and the CRPF laid a siege in the area and during the search, militants fired at the forces triggering a gunbattle. “Today, morning two militants including a Pakistani militant Ilyas were killed. Second slain has been identified as Javaid Ahmed from Pulwama,” he said.

The IGP said that the role of Illyas in highway attacks can’t be ruled out and that police are investigating their involvement. “We gave full opportunity to militants who were trapped at Mouchwa to surrender.

However, they refused. We give ample time to local boys who get trapped in encounters to lay their weapons. I once again appeal parents to urge their youth who have picked up arms to return back to the mainstream and live with their families again,” the IGP said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print