Arms and ammunition recovered in Poonch

Poonch: Police and army recovered an AK-56 rifle, its three magazines and 793 rounds besides a pistol with a magazine at Kalaban area in Mendher area of the Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

“Based on specific input by police a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police and army’s 37 RR in the area on intervening night of 27 and 28 october,” SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

During searches a militant hideout was busted in the forest area and one AK-56, its three magazines, a binocular, a Radio Set, a pistol (7.3 Pakistan Made), a pistol magazine, a solar charger, AK 793 rounds and a pouch, he added. (GNS)

