2 unidentified militants killed in Mochwa gunfight: Police

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an overnight gunfight with government forces in Mochwa area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said.
The gunfight broke out at Aribagh area of the sub-urb in Srinagar outskirts after forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
In the ensuing gunfight, two unidentified militants were killed by forces, Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.
