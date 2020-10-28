14-yr-old Sopore boy’s body retrieved from Jhelum after a week

Sopore: The body of a 14-year-old boy, who allegedly jumped into river Jhelum in north Kashmir’s Sopore area last week, was retrieved after one week.

The boy identified as Shahid Nazir Changal, son of Nazir Ahmad Changal of Ahadbab crossing, allegedly jumped into the river from bypass bridge on 21 October.

A joint team of Sopore Police, SDRF, Marco’s, Army and local boat men continued the search operation since then and retrieved the body from river Jehlum this morning.

Police officials said that the body was taken to the hospital for the legal formalities, adding that the body will be handed over to family for the last rites after completing the legal formalities.(KNO)

