Woman among four injured in leopard attack in Pulwama

Pulwama: Four persons were injured after a leopard attacked them in Rohmoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Residents of Rohmoo village said that a leopard appeared in orchards of the area on Tuesday morning and mauled four persons including a lady.

The injured were rushed to a PHC Rohmoo from where they have been shifted to District Hospital Pulwama for advanced treatment, the residents said.

Locals identified the injured persons as Abd Ahad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Umar Gul and Taja Begum, all residents of Rohmoo Pulwama.

Meanwhile, locals of the area staged a protest against district administration for failing to provide an ambulance to PHC Rohmoo.

In absence of ambulance, all the injured were shifted to district hospital in private vehicles, said locals.

They demanded that authorities must provide ambulance to local PHC as it has to cater vast area and in absence of ambulance locals are facing tremendous hardships.

Locals also alleged that wild life department was conveyed earlier about the movement of wild animal, however, they showed non-seriousness.

Meanwhile, an official said that a team of wild life department has rushed to the area to catch the leopard—(KNO)

