Six more Covid fatalities

Srinagar: The number of deaths of Covid-19 infected persons reached 1,444 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday with six more fatalities reported in the evening. The number of persons detected with Covid-19 infection in the region crossed the 92k mark with 364 fresh cases reported.

According to officials, four casualties were reported from Kashmir division, among them two from Srinagar district, two from Baramulla district.

Two fatalities were reported from Jammu division. The deceased persons include one from Udhampur district, one from Doda district.

Of the 1,444 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 964 have been in Kashmir division and 480 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 346 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (143), Budgam (92), Pulwama (80), Kupwara(71) Anantnag (74) Kulgam (46), Bandipora (45), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (32).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 249 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (46), Doda (45), Kathua (30), Samba (25), Udhampur (29), Poonch (22), Ramban(13) Kishtwar (14), and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 364 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 29 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 7,296 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the new cases, 217 were reported from Kashmir and 147 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 76, followed by Baramulla 56, Budgam 13, Ganderbal 13, Bandipora 5, Anantnag 7, Pulwama 15, Kupwara 25, Shopian 6, and Kulgam 1 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 108, followed by Udhampur 4, Poonch 10, Samba 2, Doda 6 , Ramban 7, Kathua 5, whereas Rajouri and Kishtwar report zero cases.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 18,729 total cases followed by Budgam with 5877, Baramulla 5675, Pulwama 4573, Kupwara 4311, Anantnag 4183, Bandipora 3981, Ganderbal 3440, Kulgam 2460, and Shopian 2177.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 17,013, followed by Rajouri 3172, Udhampur 2637, Doda 2615, Kathua 2387, Poonch 2219, Samba 2135, Ramban 1563, Kishtwar 1849, and Reasi 1229.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 7,296, which include 5022 in Kashmir and 2274 in Jammu.

The officials said that 627 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 398 from Kashmir and 229 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 83,485 which include 49,429 from Kashmir and 34065 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 7,296 active cases, of which 5,022 are from Kashmir and 2,274 from Jammu.

