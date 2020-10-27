Rs 100 crore disbursed among 10,000 beneficiaries under B2V3 programme, Self Employment Scheme: LG Sinha

Srinagar: J&K Lieutenant Governor Tuesday said that 10,000 cases have been sanctioned under Back to Village-3, economic package and self-employment package and Rs 100 crore have been disbursed which signifies the J&K government’s commitment towards youth and women empowerment.

He said that J&K Bank has played a commendable role in the process so far and will continue to help the youth in setting up their own business ventures through “hand-holding and providing sanction reports on time.” The LG released Rs 250 crore to the bank and assured further disbursement of funds in a time-bound manner.

Addressing media men at Rajbhawan here, the J&K LG said that his focus is on four P’s— Peace, Prosperity, Progress and People. “No more promises, only work. I am glad to see that development and prosperity is in full swing across the UT. We will touch new heights,” he said.

He said that in total 15309 applications were received and promised and every pending case will be reviewed. About the government’s commitment towards empowering Panchayats in J&K, the LG Sinha said that two youth of each panchayat have been provided with the financial assistance to start their own ventures. “11000 cases were received from the panchayats alone,” the LG said.

“This is just a beginning. Government is committed to help the aspirational youth so that they start their own ventures. There is no place for red-tapism. I am committed to the announcement of minimum government and maximum governance,” the LG Sinha said, adding that “time is over when youth were supposed to make rounds of government offices for jobs and financial assistance. That’s history now.” Sinha said that J&K Bank employees are reaching at the door steps of youth to complete formalities and to provide sanction letters.

The LG Sinha said that he is committed to ensure fast track development, industrial growth, infrastructural development, skill development “as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendera Modi”. He also announced mega youth convention titled “Youth Empowerment society—Youth engagement” on October 31 in J&K in which experts from outside will be invited to counsel youth,” he said.(KNO)

