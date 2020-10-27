Non-profit organisation in Srinagar resumes work after attack by ‘local goons’

Srinagar: After being attacked by “a bunch of local goons”, SRO, a non-profit organisation in Srinagar, has resumed its work of helping people in distress. SRO has done yeoman’s service during the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching out to people who needed food and money, and now its volunteers are supplying oxygen cylinders free of cost across the Valley. During the 2014 floods, SRO helped in rescue and relief operations. In 2016, it provided medical aid to scores of injured persons.

Javaid Ahmad, one of SRO’s volunteers, told Kashmir Reader that the work remained suspended on Saturday after their staff was attacked and their office locked up by a group of goons.

“Nearby our office at Batamaloo, there is a dispute over a migrated person’s property. Construction there was stalled by the SMC (Srinagar Municipal Corporation). Any attempt to start construction illegally has been reported to the SMC. The claimers of this property think that it was done by us. So, through a group of people they attacked us,” Ahmad said.

“One of our volunteers was injured in the attack. His phone was snatched and the office keys were taken from us. The phone and the keys have been returned and we have resumed our work,” Ahmad said.

The organisation has now moved an application for registration of FIR against the offenders. However, Ahmad said, there is still fear that the office may be attacked again.

“We have requested the police to take necessary action,” Ahmad said.

Station Head Officer Batamaloo, Manzoor Ahmad, did not respond to calls from this newspaper. The SDPO of the area, Shah Jehan Chowdhary, too did not respond to calls.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print