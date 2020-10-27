Militant killed, another surrenders in brief Awantipora gunfight

Anantnag: A militant was killed and his associate surrendered in a brief gunfight with government forces on Monday evening in Awantipora police district of south Kashmir.

The militants believed to be affiliated with Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) were trapped in Noorpora village of Tral.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar confirmed to GNS that a militant was killed and another laid down arms. He said that the militant who was trapped at the encounter site agreed to surrender after hectic persuasion by the police and army.

This is second time since last week that a militant agreed to surrender after two militants laid down arms and came out on persuasion of their families in Sopore.

While police were yet to give out the identity of the slain militant, sources in police told Kashmir Reader that the slain militant was Adil Ahmad Shah, a resident of Rathsuna village in Tral.

“His body has been retrieved and sent for medico legal formalities,” the police source said.

A senior police official told Kashmir Reader that the operation was launched in Dangerpora village of Noorpora following inputs regarding presence of militants in the area.

“While the cordon was being laid the hiding militant, in a bid to escape, opened indiscriminate fire,” the official said, adding that the militant was shot dead in retaliatory fire.

He said that the operation was on and the area was being combed to ascertain any further militant presence in the area.

Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson in a statement confirmed that a militant was slain while another surrendered. He said that an AK-47 was recovered from the site and the operation is over.

