HC dismisses teachers’ plea seeking exemption from training

Srinagar: The J&K High Court dismissed a number of pleas of elementary teachers seeking exemption to undergo the Integrated Multidisciplinary Professional Advancement Course for Teachers (IMPACT).

The court held that Skill development and professional improvement is a lifelong process, irrespective of the fact whether an individual/ employee is qualified or not.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey remarked that possessing higher qualification does not confer any right upon an employee to seek exemption from the capacity building programmes especially when the course is designed to address the vital aspects concerning the teaching/ learning process.

“In this behalf, the competent authorities are well within their rights to take all steps for ensuring enhancement of the professional skills of its employees, including the Grade- II and Grade-III Teachers for the benefit of the public at large in general, and the student community in particular,” the court noted.

The court also recorded that the training course in question does not, in any manner whatsoever, infringe upon any of the terms and conditions governing the service carrier of the petitioners, but is, in fact, a capacity building course aimed at building the capacity of teachers for achieving better learning outcomes stipulated for every class in all major subject areas.

“This court, thus, is unable to find any fault in the action of the respondents in directing these Grade-II and Grade-III Teachers, petitioners herein, to undergo the IMPACT training course designed only to provide quality education to the student community by improving the pedagogical skills of these teachers,” the court said.

Earlier, a number of elementary teachers had petitioned the High Court submitting that they are well qualified and trained teachers and have many years of teaching experience.

The petitioners had submitted that the government has equated them with untrained teachers thereby subjecting them to hostile discrimination.

